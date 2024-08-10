Nigeria Warns Against Foreign Interference Amid Ongoing Protests

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has issued a stern warning that the Nigerian government will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in the ongoing protests within the country. He emphasized that any entity, domestic or foreign, found to have supported the protests—directly or indirectly—will face consequences.

Despite the firm stance, the Minister assured Nigerians and the international community that President Bola Tinubu understands the frustrations fueling the protests and is actively working to address them. Tuggar stated, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu understands the pain and frustration that drive the protests and has assured that his government is committed to listening and addressing the concerns of Nigerians.” He urged the youth to avoid violence, emphasizing that the country is entering a new era of “Renewed Hope” with concrete improvements on the horizon.

Tuggar also highlighted that President Tinubu has directed security forces to maintain peace, law, and order while adhering to human rights conventions. He assured members of the diplomatic corps that Nigeria values its relationships with other nations and expects no interference in its internal affairs.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, also addressed the diplomatic community, acknowledging the right to peaceful protest but expressing concern over the violence that has erupted. He noted that what began as peaceful protests were hijacked by elements that led to arson, vandalism, and loss of lives. Idris stressed that the government’s response has been to restore peace while exercising maximum restraint.

Idris further explained that the administration’s economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies, were necessary to correct long-standing issues and drive sustainable growth, even though they come with transitional challenges. He assured that the government is committed to implementing intervention programs to ease the burden on Nigerians and is investigating the violence during the protests to prevent future occurrences.