Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigeria Says Port Harcourt Refinery Begins Production as Warri Refinery Nears 90% Completion

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

PETROAN President Confirms Port Harcourt Refinery Begins Production, Calls for Private Sector Involvement

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Rewritten Article:

The President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr. Billy Giles-Harry, announced that the 60,000 barrel-per-day Port Harcourt refinery has begun production, while the Warri refinery is 90% complete.

In an interview with ARISE NEWS on Saturday, Giles-Harry emphasized the importance of involving the private sector in managing government-owned refineries to ensure their continuous operation after repairs are completed.

When asked if he believes the refineries in Nigeria will become fully operational, Giles-Harry responded positively. “Yes, I think it will happen,” he said, expressing optimism about the refineries’ future. He shared insights from his recent tours of the Warri and Port Harcourt facilities, noting significant progress. “The Nigerian government, the NNPC, and the MD of the Warri refinery are doing a good job. Warri refinery is over 90% complete, and the Port Harcourt refinery has already started the production process,” he confirmed.

Giles-Harry detailed the extensive technical work underway at the refineries, explaining that they are not just undergoing quick fixes but comprehensive overhauls. He highlighted that the 60,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Port Harcourt is in the final stages of testing, with refined fuel expected to enter the market soon.

He urged the Nigerian government to establish a new business model for refinery operations, advocating for direct private sector involvement. “We need a new business model where the private sector is directly involved. Once the refineries are up and running, we must ensure they stay operational,” Giles-Harry stated.

As the leader of PETROAN, he reaffirmed the association’s commitment to supporting efforts to revitalize Nigeria’s local refineries, emphasizing the critical role they play in ensuring a steady supply of petroleum products across the country.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Russia Battles Ukrainian Forces Inside Border as Security Tightens
Next article
Tony Elumelu: How Buhari and Abba Kyari Blocked His $2.5 Billion Oilfield Acquisition in 2017
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Issa Hayatou, Former CAF President, Dies at 77

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
  Issa Hayatou, the former President of the Confederation of...

Tony Elumelu: How Buhari and Abba Kyari Blocked His $2.5 Billion Oilfield Acquisition in 2017

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
  Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings and United Bank...

Russia Battles Ukrainian Forces Inside Border as Security Tightens

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
  MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia is engaged in...

Travis Scott Released Without Charges After Arrest in Paris

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
  PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Grammy-nominated American hip hop...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Issa Hayatou, Former CAF President, Dies at 77

Other Sports 363
  Issa Hayatou, the former President of the Confederation of...

Tony Elumelu: How Buhari and Abba Kyari Blocked His $2.5 Billion Oilfield Acquisition in 2017

News Analysis 363
  Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings and United Bank...

Russia Battles Ukrainian Forces Inside Border as Security Tightens

Geopolitics 363
  MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia is engaged in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Issa Hayatou, Former CAF President, Dies at 77

The Editor, Naija247news - 363