Nigeria Says Port Harcourt Refinery Begins Production as Warri Refinery Nears 90% Completion

PETROAN President Confirms Port Harcourt Refinery Begins Production, Calls for Private Sector Involvement

The President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr. Billy Giles-Harry, announced that the 60,000 barrel-per-day Port Harcourt refinery has begun production, while the Warri refinery is 90% complete.

In an interview with ARISE NEWS on Saturday, Giles-Harry emphasized the importance of involving the private sector in managing government-owned refineries to ensure their continuous operation after repairs are completed.

When asked if he believes the refineries in Nigeria will become fully operational, Giles-Harry responded positively. “Yes, I think it will happen,” he said, expressing optimism about the refineries’ future. He shared insights from his recent tours of the Warri and Port Harcourt facilities, noting significant progress. “The Nigerian government, the NNPC, and the MD of the Warri refinery are doing a good job. Warri refinery is over 90% complete, and the Port Harcourt refinery has already started the production process,” he confirmed.

Giles-Harry detailed the extensive technical work underway at the refineries, explaining that they are not just undergoing quick fixes but comprehensive overhauls. He highlighted that the 60,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Port Harcourt is in the final stages of testing, with refined fuel expected to enter the market soon.

He urged the Nigerian government to establish a new business model for refinery operations, advocating for direct private sector involvement. “We need a new business model where the private sector is directly involved. Once the refineries are up and running, we must ensure they stay operational,” Giles-Harry stated.

As the leader of PETROAN, he reaffirmed the association’s commitment to supporting efforts to revitalize Nigeria’s local refineries, emphasizing the critical role they play in ensuring a steady supply of petroleum products across the country.