Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

Morocco Clinches Bronze in Olympic Men’s Football with Dominant Win Over Egypt

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Morocco secured their first-ever Olympic football medal by defeating Egypt 6-0 in the bronze medal match in Nantes. After narrowly missing the final with a 2-1 loss to Spain, Tarik Sektioui’s squad responded with their most decisive victory of the tournament.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Goals from Abde Ezzalzouli and Soufiane Rahimi gave the Atlas Lions a commanding 2-0 lead at half-time. Bilal El Khannouss added a third in the 51st minute, followed by Rahimi’s second goal of the match and his eighth at Paris 2024.

Akram Nakach extended Morocco’s lead to 5-0 in the 73rd minute. Achraf Hakimi rounded off the scoring with a fine free-kick three minutes from time, sealing the historic win.

The victory marked Morocco’s most significant achievement in Olympic football, highlighting the team’s resilience and skill throughout the tournament.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Venezuela Blocks Social Media Platform X Amid Maduro-Musk Feud
Next article
Nigerian entrepreneur Tony Elumelu: If ‘America survived colonization, African Leaders Have No Excuse’
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FCMB Group Plans IPO for Credit Direct

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
FCMB Group Plc is preparing to sell equity stakes...

Nigerian entrepreneur Tony Elumelu: If ‘America survived colonization, African Leaders Have No Excuse’

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Tony Elumelu, one of Africa’s richest men, is a...

Venezuela Blocks Social Media Platform X Amid Maduro-Musk Feud

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has issued a decree to...

Travis Scott Arrested in Paris for Alleged Violence Against Security Guard

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Grammy-nominated hip hop artist Travis Scott was arrested on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FCMB Group Plans IPO for Credit Direct

Financials 363
FCMB Group Plc is preparing to sell equity stakes...

Nigerian entrepreneur Tony Elumelu: If ‘America survived colonization, African Leaders Have No Excuse’

CEO EXCLUSIVE 363
Tony Elumelu, one of Africa’s richest men, is a...

Venezuela Blocks Social Media Platform X Amid Maduro-Musk Feud

Geopolitics 363
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has issued a decree to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

FCMB Group Plans IPO for Credit Direct

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 363