Morocco Clinches Bronze in Olympic Men’s Football with Dominant Win Over Egypt

Morocco secured their first-ever Olympic football medal by defeating Egypt 6-0 in the bronze medal match in Nantes. After narrowly missing the final with a 2-1 loss to Spain, Tarik Sektioui’s squad responded with their most decisive victory of the tournament.

Goals from Abde Ezzalzouli and Soufiane Rahimi gave the Atlas Lions a commanding 2-0 lead at half-time. Bilal El Khannouss added a third in the 51st minute, followed by Rahimi’s second goal of the match and his eighth at Paris 2024.

Akram Nakach extended Morocco’s lead to 5-0 in the 73rd minute. Achraf Hakimi rounded off the scoring with a fine free-kick three minutes from time, sealing the historic win.

The victory marked Morocco’s most significant achievement in Olympic football, highlighting the team’s resilience and skill throughout the tournament.