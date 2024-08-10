Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

LASTMA rescues 2 pedestrians hit by drunk driver in Lagos

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have rescued two injured pedestrians hit by a drunk driver as they were crossing the expressway with their luggage.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.

Giwa said the accident occured near Mayfair Garden, heading towards the Epe area of Lagos.

He added that the accident, which occurred around 6:30 a.m., involved a Toyota Camry (YAB 133 JY) and a commercial LT Bus (SMK 84 YB).

He said the two injured pedestrians who were rescued from the main Lekki-Epe Expressway, suffered from severe fractures on their legs and arms.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the Toyota Camry lost control of the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, striking the pedestrians as they were crossing the expressway with their luggage.

“The driver still speeding after the initial collision, then crashed into a commercial LT bus that was dropping passengers at a nearby bus stop,” he said.

He said that LASTMA monitoring team, after ensuring that the injured pedestrians were transported to Akodo General Hospital, promptly arrested the Toyota Camry driver.

Giwa said the driver arrested along with two other occupants were handed over to officers from the Elemoro Police Station.

He added that both vehicles were quickly removed from the expressway by LASTMA personnel to allow for the free flow of traffic towards Epe.

He extended his sympathies to the victims and emphasised the importance of road safety, urging all motorists, including commercial bus drivers, to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
MAN commits to enhancing market penetration for indigenous wire manufacturer
Next article
Malaria Prevalence Drops By 22% in Nigeria
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Adele confirms she’s engaged after fan proposed to her

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adele has seemingly confirmed that she’s...

Media personality, Frank Edoho drags X user who called out popular influencer, Aproko Doctor

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Media personality, Frank Edoho, has slammed...

Niger begins distribution of 1m banana suckers to 250,000 farmers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Acting Governor of Niger, Alhaji...

NIRSAL trains 500 fish farmers, extension agents on value-chain

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. NIRSAL Plc has trained 500 fish...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Adele confirms she’s engaged after fan proposed to her

Lifestyle News 363
August 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adele has seemingly confirmed that she’s...

Media personality, Frank Edoho drags X user who called out popular influencer, Aproko Doctor

Lifestyle News 363
August 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Media personality, Frank Edoho, has slammed...

Niger begins distribution of 1m banana suckers to 250,000 farmers

Agriculture 363
August 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Acting Governor of Niger, Alhaji...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Adele confirms she’s engaged after fan proposed to her

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363