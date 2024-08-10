Menu
Issa Hayatou, Former CAF President, Dies at 77

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

 

Issa Hayatou, the former President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has passed away at the age of 77. He died in Paris on Thursday, August 8, 2024, just one day before his 78th birthday.

Hayatou, a distinguished football administrator and former 400m and 800m champion from Cameroon, served as CAF President from March 10, 1988, to March 16, 2017. His leadership marked a significant era in African football, overseeing the growth and development of the sport across the continent.

He began his football administration career as Secretary of the Fédération Camerounaise de Football (FECAFOOT) in the 1970s and was elected CAF President during the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco. He succeeded Dr. Abdelhalim Mohamed, who had served as interim president following the death of Dr. Ydnekatchew Tessema.

Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), expressed deep sorrow over Hayatou’s death. He praised Hayatou as a revered leader who greatly contributed to the advancement of African football. Gusau conveyed condolences to the Cameroonian and African football communities, praying for Hayatou’s soul to rest in peace and for strength for those grieving.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also paid tribute to Hayatou, calling him a “passionate sports fan” dedicated to sports administration. Infantino extended condolences to Hayatou’s family, friends, and colleagues.

Born into the royal family in Garoua, northern Cameroon, Hayatou was known for his energetic and visionary approach. He was a member of the International Olympic Committee and served as Acting President of FIFA for over four months in 2015-2016 following Sepp Blatter’s suspension. Under Hayatou’s leadership, South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup, becoming the first African nation to do so.

Hayatou’s tenure as CAF President ended when he lost his re-election bid to Ahmad of Madagascar during the March 2017 Congress in Addis Ababa. His contributions to football and his legacy remain influential in the sport’s history.

