Zambian Opposition Leader Fred M’membe Arrested for Alleged Seditious Post

Zambian police announced the arrest of opposition politician Fred M’membe on Thursday, following a controversial social media post. M’membe, the leader of the Socialist Party and a vocal critic of Zambia’s government, was charged with “seditious practices” after alleging that the Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi claimed to have paid $20 million to Zambia’s President to silence criticism.

The police stated that the content of M’membe’s July 16 post was intended to incite disaffection against the government. M’membe, a 65-year-old journalist and lawyer, is currently in police custody and is expected to appear in court.

This arrest comes just days after another journalist, Thomas Zgambo, was detained on similar charges. Zgambo was later released on bail.