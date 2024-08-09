We still cant secure our full crude requirement from NNPC-Dangote Insist

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has expressed ongoing challenges in securing the necessary crude oil supply for optimal operations from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). According to a statement by Group Chief, Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, the refinery is not receiving its full crude requirement from domestic production, which is essential for its operations.

“We still insist that we are unable to secure our full crude requirement from domestic production and urge the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to fully enforce the domestic crude supply obligation as mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA),” Chiejina said.

He clarified that the company has not accused NNPC of failing to supply crude but is concerned about NUPRC’s reluctance to enforce the domestic supply obligations. For September, the refinery required 15 cargoes of crude, but only six were allocated by NNPC. Efforts to secure the remaining cargoes from international oil companies (IOCs) have been unsuccessful, leading the refinery to purchase Nigerian crude at a premium from international traders, resulting in additional costs of $3-$4 million per cargo.