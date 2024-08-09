Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

We still cant secure our full crude requirement from NNPC-Dangote Insist

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has expressed ongoing challenges in securing the necessary crude oil supply for optimal operations from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). According to a statement by Group Chief, Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, the refinery is not receiving its full crude requirement from domestic production, which is essential for its operations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“We still insist that we are unable to secure our full crude requirement from domestic production and urge the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to fully enforce the domestic crude supply obligation as mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA),” Chiejina said.

He clarified that the company has not accused NNPC of failing to supply crude but is concerned about NUPRC’s reluctance to enforce the domestic supply obligations. For September, the refinery required 15 cargoes of crude, but only six were allocated by NNPC. Efforts to secure the remaining cargoes from international oil companies (IOCs) have been unsuccessful, leading the refinery to purchase Nigerian crude at a premium from international traders, resulting in additional costs of $3-$4 million per cargo.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FUD gets 14 new professors, 38 readers
Next article
Nigeria Overlooked as Ethiopia Signs $6 Billion Deal for Africa’s Largest Airport
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Russian Missile Strike on Ukrainian Supermarket Kills 10, Injures 35 in...

By Naija247news - 363