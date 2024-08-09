Tonto Dikeh Invited By Police Over Alleged Defamation, forgery, Others

August 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh risks jail term as she’s invited by the police for multiple alleged crimes, including defamation, forgery and others.

Photos of the letter of invitation by the police has been made making the rounds on the internet after being reported by various news outlets.

It was gleaned from the letter that the actress cum politician was being charged with a slew of crimes some of which included, cyber bullying, defamation, forgery, false hood, criminal conversion which were reported to the police.

Tonto Dikeh has been invited to come shed more light on the allegations which are being laid against her.

It read:

“This office is investigating a case of Criminal De@mation, Forgery, Falsehood,

Cyberbullying and Criminal Conversion reported to the Inspector General of Police in which your name and others featured prominently.

2. In view of the above, you are kindly requested to interview the undersigned through Sp. Amin Abdullahi Sokoto on 7′ August, 2024 by 10:00hrs, to shed more light on the allegation.

Your usual cooperation in this regard would be highly appreciated, please”

However, the veteran Bollywood actress is, at the time of writing, yet to make any statement as regards the allegations.(www.naija247news.com).