Tobi Amusan Qualifies for 100m Hurdles Semi-Finals at Paris 2024 Olympics

Akin Yusuf

Date:

World record holder Tobi Amusan secured her spot in the 100-meter hurdles semi-finals at the ongoing 2024 Olympics in Paris on Wednesday. Amusan dominated her heat, finishing first with a time of 12.49 seconds. She was closely followed by America’s Alaysha Johnson, who clocked in at 12.61 seconds, and Jamaica’s Janeek Brown, who qualified with a time of 12.84 seconds.

This marks Amusan’s third consecutive appearance at the Olympic Games. The semi-finals are scheduled for Friday, August 9, with the final set to take place on Saturday, August 10.

Akin Yusuf
Akin Yusufhttp://naija247news.com

