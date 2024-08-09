Sudan to Join US-Led Ceasefire Talks in Geneva Amid 15-Month Conflict

Aug 9 (Reuters) – The Sudanese government announced on Friday its plans to send a delegation to Jeddah for consultations with the United States ahead of ceasefire talks scheduled in Geneva on August 14.

The talks, aimed at ending the 15-month-long conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary, mark the first significant mediation effort in months. The RSF has confirmed its participation in the Geneva talks, signaling a potential step toward resolving the ongoing war in Sudan.