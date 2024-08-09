Menu
Russian Missile Strike on Ukrainian Supermarket Kills 10, Injures 35 in Donetsk Region

A Russian missile strike targeted a supermarket in the front-line town of Kostiantynivka, located in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, on Friday, killing at least ten people and injuring 35 others, according to Ukrainian officials. The attack caused a fire that was later extinguished, with heavy black smoke visible in images and videos shared by officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “Russian terrorists hit an ordinary supermarket and a post office. There are people under the rubble.” Emergency services are continuing to search for survivors amidst the debris.

Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin initially reported that the strike was carried out using artillery but later clarified that it was an X-38 air-to-surface missile. Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s largest private postal company, confirmed that its cargo office within the supermarket was damaged in the strike, with one employee sustaining a concussion.

The attack also damaged residential houses, shops, and over a dozen cars, according to the Ukrainian interior minister’s post on Telegram. Kostiantynivka, situated just 13 kilometers from the active combat zone in eastern Ukraine, has frequently come under Russian shelling and airstrikes, as the region remains a focal point in the ongoing conflict.

Additionally, a video shared on social media and verified by Reuters showed a convoy of burnt-out Russian military trucks along a highway in Russia’s Kursk region, following Russia’s accusations that Ukraine launched a cross-border assault earlier this week. Kyiv has not yet commented on this operation.

Malawi’s President Chakwera Secures Party’s Support for Re-Election but Faces Alliance Challenge
