Russia Seeks Release of Two Geologists Kidnapped by Al Qaeda Affiliate in Niger

DAKAR, Aug 9 (Reuters) — Russia’s foreign ministry announced on Friday that it is working to secure the release of two geologists employed by a Russian company who were taken hostage by an Al Qaeda affiliate in western Niger last month.

The hostages were shown in a video released by Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) earlier in August. The video featured the captives stating they were abducted in the insurgency-hit Tillaberi region while on duty. The video did not specify when it was filmed, nor did it include a ransom demand.

In an email, the Russian foreign ministry identified one of the hostages as Oleg Gret, reportedly a Russian citizen, and the other as Yuri Yurov, a Ukrainian citizen. The ministry also confirmed that during the incident on July 18, JNIM kidnapped a total of four people and killed several Nigerien soldiers.

Russia has officially requested assistance from both Nigerien authorities and Malian partners in securing the release of the hostages. The ministry emphasized its ongoing commitment to freeing the captives and affirmed that its cooperation with Sahel states would continue to grow, despite the region’s security challenges.

Since last year’s coup, Niger’s military junta, like those in Mali and Burkina Faso, has expelled Western forces and strengthened military and business ties with Russia.