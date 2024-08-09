Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Russia Seeks Release of Two Geologists Kidnapped by Al Qaeda Affiliate in Niger

By: By Naija247news

Date:

DAKAR, Aug 9 (Reuters) — Russia’s foreign ministry announced on Friday that it is working to secure the release of two geologists employed by a Russian company who were taken hostage by an Al Qaeda affiliate in western Niger last month.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The hostages were shown in a video released by Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) earlier in August. The video featured the captives stating they were abducted in the insurgency-hit Tillaberi region while on duty. The video did not specify when it was filmed, nor did it include a ransom demand.

In an email, the Russian foreign ministry identified one of the hostages as Oleg Gret, reportedly a Russian citizen, and the other as Yuri Yurov, a Ukrainian citizen. The ministry also confirmed that during the incident on July 18, JNIM kidnapped a total of four people and killed several Nigerien soldiers.

Russia has officially requested assistance from both Nigerien authorities and Malian partners in securing the release of the hostages. The ministry emphasized its ongoing commitment to freeing the captives and affirmed that its cooperation with Sahel states would continue to grow, despite the region’s security challenges.

Since last year’s coup, Niger’s military junta, like those in Mali and Burkina Faso, has expelled Western forces and strengthened military and business ties with Russia.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Russian Missile Strike on Ukrainian Supermarket Kills 10, Injures 35 in Donetsk Region
Next article
Enforce the PIA act on domestic crude supply, Dangote urges NUPRC
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Enforce the PIA act on domestic crude supply, Dangote urges NUPRC

By Naija247news - 363