Rudeboy Hits Back at APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe Over P-Square Split Criticism

Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy and formerly one-half of the musical duo P-Square, has responded sharply to comments made by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Joe Igbokwe regarding the separation of the P-Square group.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On Sunday, Igbokwe expressed his disappointment over the inability of the twin brothers, Paul and Peter Okoye, to reconcile their differences. In a statement on his Facebook page, he lamented, “So shameful that two twin brothers, Paul and Peter, cannot work together, cannot love one another, they cannot trust each other, they cannot think together, they cannot reason together, they cannot forgive each other.”

Igbokwe further criticized the brothers’ handling of their personal and professional lives, stating, “They cannot manage their wives, they cannot manage their success story, they cannot control their emotions, they cannot manage their internal contradictions, even their wives could not help matters.”

He also questioned the role of family elders in resolving the conflict, saying, “What about their parents, their brothers and sisters, their Nnaochie? This is a shame. It pains me to no end. Now, are there no elders in the family?”

In a scathing conclusion, Igbokwe remarked, “This is success without brains. Education without character. Make shame catch us small na. When Gold rust what will Iron do? Ndi ara akwu eke. Awon werey.”

Rudeboy did not take these comments lightly and fired back on Sunday via his Instagram story. He wrote, “Joe Igbokwe, your Papa. Elder wey mumu. Focus on the country wey you put mouth scatter. People are hungry.”