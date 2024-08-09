Portugal Legend Pepe Retires from Football at 41

Portugal’s veteran defender Pepe announced his retirement from football on Thursday at the age of 41 through a heartfelt video on social media. In his message, Pepe expressed gratitude to the clubs he represented, the Portuguese national team, and his family for their unwavering support throughout his illustrious career.

Pepe began his professional journey with Maritimo at 18 before moving on to Porto, Real Madrid, and Besiktas. During his decade-long tenure at Real Madrid, he won three Champions League titles, two Club World Cups, and three La Liga titles. He also claimed four Portuguese championships and five Portuguese Cups with Porto.

Pepe made his international debut for Portugal in 2007, earning 141 caps and helping the team secure its first major trophy at Euro 2016, followed by a Nations League title in 2019. He set a record as the oldest player to compete in a European Championship during Euro 2024.

In response to his retirement, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a touching tribute on Instagram, celebrating their friendship and accomplishments. Portuguese football federation president Fernando Gomes hailed Pepe as “one of the greatest players of all time,” praising his professionalism and passion for the sport.