Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Paul Okoye Acquires $1.3 Million Mansion in the U.S., Sparks Reactions Online

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Nigerian music star Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has made headlines once again with his latest real estate purchase. The father of three, who is expecting his fourth child with wife Ivy Ifeoma, has added a second luxurious property to his portfolio in the United States, valued at $1.3 million (approximately N2.13 billion).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This new acquisition comes just a year after Rudeboy purchased his first American mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, for $500,000 in March 2023. Proudly showcasing his success, Rudeboy shared stunning images of his new home on his social media platforms, including Instagram.

The news of this lavish purchase quickly spread online, with Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut revealing the details and sharing photos of the mansion’s interior and exterior.

Fans and followers have since flooded social media with their reactions:

@vanessa_ojideh: “His 2nd wife brings him good luck charm.”
@mideblaq__: “Nah person wey una talk seh make Ivy leave be this?”
@iam_bmodel: “Aaah, Omo old takers still dey ball die oh. Congratulations boss.”
@juliet_john88: “Na Ivy house be this like this, Nah American baby she wan born so.”
@its.kayzofficial: “Old taker way no wan slow down. Congrats baba.”
@_thatjudith22: “And una say make Ivy leave? Dey play is your name. ‘She’s there for the money’ If e reach your turn dey there for the dustbin.”
@her.dija: “No wonder e say Tinubu government no concern am 😢 congratulations.”
@otoide_a: “Dear Lagos realtors, can you see what a $1m house should look like? 😂”
In related news, Paul Okoye recently declared that he will no longer perform with his twin brother, Peter Okoye. He emphasized that while fans may still enjoy the same voice and presence, they should support whoever they prefer. Paul assured fans that he remains committed to his musical journey and will continue to deliver quality music independently.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Opinion; The Trouble With Tinubu By Azu Ishiekwene
Next article
Rudeboy Hits Back at APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe Over P-Square Split Criticism
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Appreciates to N1,590/$ in Black Market

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Thursday appreciated...

Investors Gain N578bn, as All Share Index Advances by 1.05%

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Investors’ renewed interest in MTN Nigeria,...

Zambian Opposition Leader Fred M’membe Arrested for Alleged Seditious Post

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Zambian police announced the arrest of opposition politician Fred...

Nigerian Cyclist Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye Grateful for German Team’s Bicycle Loan at Paris 2024 Olympics

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye, Nigeria's first-ever Olympic cyclist, shared her...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Appreciates to N1,590/$ in Black Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 363
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Thursday appreciated...

Investors Gain N578bn, as All Share Index Advances by 1.05%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 363
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Investors’ renewed interest in MTN Nigeria,...

Zambian Opposition Leader Fred M’membe Arrested for Alleged Seditious Post

Democracy Africa 363
Zambian police announced the arrest of opposition politician Fred...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Naira Appreciates to N1,590/$ in Black Market

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363