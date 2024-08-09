Paul Okoye Acquires $1.3 Million Mansion in the U.S., Sparks Reactions Online

Nigerian music star Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has made headlines once again with his latest real estate purchase. The father of three, who is expecting his fourth child with wife Ivy Ifeoma, has added a second luxurious property to his portfolio in the United States, valued at $1.3 million (approximately N2.13 billion).

This new acquisition comes just a year after Rudeboy purchased his first American mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, for $500,000 in March 2023. Proudly showcasing his success, Rudeboy shared stunning images of his new home on his social media platforms, including Instagram.

The news of this lavish purchase quickly spread online, with Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut revealing the details and sharing photos of the mansion’s interior and exterior.

Fans and followers have since flooded social media with their reactions:

@vanessa_ojideh: “His 2nd wife brings him good luck charm.”

@mideblaq__: “Nah person wey una talk seh make Ivy leave be this?”

@iam_bmodel: “Aaah, Omo old takers still dey ball die oh. Congratulations boss.”

@juliet_john88: “Na Ivy house be this like this, Nah American baby she wan born so.”

@its.kayzofficial: “Old taker way no wan slow down. Congrats baba.”

@_thatjudith22: “And una say make Ivy leave? Dey play is your name. ‘She’s there for the money’ If e reach your turn dey there for the dustbin.”

@her.dija: “No wonder e say Tinubu government no concern am 😢 congratulations.”

@otoide_a: “Dear Lagos realtors, can you see what a $1m house should look like? 😂”

In related news, Paul Okoye recently declared that he will no longer perform with his twin brother, Peter Okoye. He emphasized that while fans may still enjoy the same voice and presence, they should support whoever they prefer. Paul assured fans that he remains committed to his musical journey and will continue to deliver quality music independently.