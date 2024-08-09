Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Over Twelve Illegal Miners Arrested in Ondo

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A team of security operatives have arrested 12 suspects involved in unauthorized mining in Ondo State.

The operation, which included personnel from the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, led to the arrest of individuals allegedly engaged in illegal mining.

The suspects include Abdullahi Ibrahim, 40; Hassan Bala, 40; Alawude Damilarin; Ajayi Ebukun, 35; Oluwaseun Rufus, 34; Adebayo James, 25; Kamal Zaharadeen, 25; Mohammed Bello Lawal, 25; Yunusa Mohammed, 24; Ma’azu Auwal, 24; Bashir Muktar, 24; and Kabiru Sani, 21.

Olugbenga Atiba, Senior Special Assistant on Security to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, confirmed the arrests to journalists in Akure on Thursday, August 8.

Atiba said the suspects, primarily from Niger and Zamfara States, were apprehended while the task force was acting on credible intelligence aimed at curbing kidnapping activities in the state.

“We deployed our personnel across Ondo’s three senatorial districts, penetrating deep into the forests to prevent kidnapping and make arrests where necessary. The illegal miners, primarily from Niger and Zamfara, had infiltrated these districts and were conducting unlawful activities until their apprehension,” Atiba said. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Inflation: Cost of living jumps by 19% in one month — NBS
Next article
BBNaija’s Angel reacts to murd3r of cross dresser Area Mama
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FUD gets 14 new professors, 38 readers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Governing Council of Federal University...

FRSC confirms death of 11 persons in Kaduna auto crash

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),...

Tonto Dikeh Invited By Police Over Alleged Defamation, forgery, Others

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh risks...

Lagos Police Arrest Two Suspected Robbers, Recover Weapons

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Police Command have arrested...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FUD gets 14 new professors, 38 readers

Education 363
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Governing Council of Federal University...

FRSC confirms death of 11 persons in Kaduna auto crash

Nigeria Metro News 363
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),...

Tonto Dikeh Invited By Police Over Alleged Defamation, forgery, Others

Lifestyle News 363
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh risks...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

FUD gets 14 new professors, 38 readers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363