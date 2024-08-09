Over Twelve Illegal Miners Arrested in Ondo

August 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A team of security operatives have arrested 12 suspects involved in unauthorized mining in Ondo State.

The operation, which included personnel from the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, led to the arrest of individuals allegedly engaged in illegal mining.

The suspects include Abdullahi Ibrahim, 40; Hassan Bala, 40; Alawude Damilarin; Ajayi Ebukun, 35; Oluwaseun Rufus, 34; Adebayo James, 25; Kamal Zaharadeen, 25; Mohammed Bello Lawal, 25; Yunusa Mohammed, 24; Ma’azu Auwal, 24; Bashir Muktar, 24; and Kabiru Sani, 21.

Olugbenga Atiba, Senior Special Assistant on Security to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, confirmed the arrests to journalists in Akure on Thursday, August 8.

Atiba said the suspects, primarily from Niger and Zamfara States, were apprehended while the task force was acting on credible intelligence aimed at curbing kidnapping activities in the state.

“We deployed our personnel across Ondo’s three senatorial districts, penetrating deep into the forests to prevent kidnapping and make arrests where necessary. The illegal miners, primarily from Niger and Zamfara, had infiltrated these districts and were conducting unlawful activities until their apprehension,” Atiba said. (www.naija247news.com).