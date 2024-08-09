Menu
Nigeria’s Economic Toll: Protests Cost Businesses Millions Amid Crackdown

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

LAGOS, Aug 9 – In the wake of nationwide protests against soaring inflation and economic hardship, clothing seller Michael Nwankwo continues to assess the damage to his business. The demonstrations, which began last Thursday and subsided over the weekend following a security crackdown, resulted in at least 22 deaths, according to Amnesty International.

The unrest caused significant disruptions, with shops closed and streets empty in areas affected by riot police, roadblocks, and tear gas. While Lagos saw relatively peaceful rallies, many businesses shuttered as a precaution, and customer footfall dwindled.

“I don’t even know how to quantify the loss,” Nwankwo said from his shop in Marina Market. Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Nkiriuka Anite, estimated that the unrest is costing the economy more than 500 billion naira ($324.68 million) daily.

Adewale Oyerinde, head of the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association, warned of long-term economic repercussions. “When you stall production, businesses can’t operate, and the economic impact reverberates,” he said. Activists had called for “#10DaysOfRage” following a record inflation rate of 34.19% in June.

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
