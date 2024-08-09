Menu
Nigerians Struggle as LPG Prices Surge to N1,250/kg

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigerians are grappling with a severe economic blow as the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), or cooking gas, skyrockets to N1,250 per kilogram. This sharp increase from less than N500 in 2018 has exacerbated the financial strain on households across the country.

The surge in LPG prices has sparked widespread frustration. “How can we cook?” questioned Tosin Adelakun, a Lagos resident. “Everything is going up, but our salaries stay the same. Even cooking basic meals is becoming a luxury.”

The average retail price of cooking gas in Nigeria has risen to N6,966.03 for a 5 kg refill, marking a 71.23 percent increase since June 2023, according to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS). This price hike has forced many to adjust their budgets, seek alternative cooking methods, or reduce other expenses.

For those unable to afford LPG, alternatives like charcoal and firewood are becoming more common. However, this shift poses serious health risks. Emmanuel Uwandu, CEO of Gas360, highlighted that using firewood and charcoal is equivalent to smoking 20 packs of cigarettes daily. Reports indicate that 98,000 women and children die annually in Nigeria due to cooking smoke.

In Nigeria, only 10.5 percent of households use cooking gas, while 68.3 percent rely on solid biomass, and 19.8 percent use kerosene. The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) attributes the price increase to foreign exchange challenges, urging the government to address naira devaluation and provide support to consumers.

Olatunbosun Oladapo, NALPGAM president, emphasized the need for government intervention to alleviate the economic burden on Nigerians. He called for reduced taxes, palliatives, and a focus on meeting domestic needs to stabilize gas prices.

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
