Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

Nigerian Cyclist Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye Grateful for German Team’s Bicycle Loan at Paris 2024 Olympics

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye, Nigeria’s first-ever Olympic cyclist, shared her experience of competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she participated in the women’s road race and the Keirin and Sprint cycling events. Despite the challenges, including not completing the road race, Ukpeseraye expressed gratitude to the German team, who lent her a bicycle when she didn’t have one for the track events due to short notice.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ukpeseraye, 25, acknowledged the German team’s sportsmanship on social media, thanking them for their support. She is set to compete in one more event on Friday.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Letsile Tebogo Becomes First African to Win 200m Olympic Gold
Next article
Zambian Opposition Leader Fred M’membe Arrested for Alleged Seditious Post
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Appreciates to N1,590/$ in Black Market

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Thursday appreciated...

Investors Gain N578bn, as All Share Index Advances by 1.05%

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Investors’ renewed interest in MTN Nigeria,...

Zambian Opposition Leader Fred M’membe Arrested for Alleged Seditious Post

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Zambian police announced the arrest of opposition politician Fred...

Letsile Tebogo Becomes First African to Win 200m Olympic Gold

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Letsile Tebogo made history on Thursday by becoming the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Appreciates to N1,590/$ in Black Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 363
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Thursday appreciated...

Investors Gain N578bn, as All Share Index Advances by 1.05%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 363
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Investors’ renewed interest in MTN Nigeria,...

Zambian Opposition Leader Fred M’membe Arrested for Alleged Seditious Post

Democracy Africa 363
Zambian police announced the arrest of opposition politician Fred...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Naira Appreciates to N1,590/$ in Black Market

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363