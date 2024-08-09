Nigerian Cyclist Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye Grateful for German Team’s Bicycle Loan at Paris 2024 Olympics

Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye, Nigeria’s first-ever Olympic cyclist, shared her experience of competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she participated in the women’s road race and the Keirin and Sprint cycling events. Despite the challenges, including not completing the road race, Ukpeseraye expressed gratitude to the German team, who lent her a bicycle when she didn’t have one for the track events due to short notice.

Ukpeseraye, 25, acknowledged the German team’s sportsmanship on social media, thanking them for their support. She is set to compete in one more event on Friday.