Nigeria Overlooked as Ethiopia Signs $6 Billion Deal for Africa’s Largest Airport

Ethiopia has finalized an agreement to design Africa’s largest airport, slated for completion in 2029. The ambitious project, which will feature four runways, is set to be located near Bishoftu, about 45 km (28 miles) from Addis Ababa, the capital. Once operational, the airport will accommodate 100 million passengers annually and provide parking for 270 aircraft, according to Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew.

The design of the airport will be handled by Dubai-based engineering and consulting firm Sidara, as confirmed by the company’s Director of Operations, Tariq Al Qanni. This development comes at a critical time as the current hub, Bole Addis Ababa International Airport, approaches its capacity of 25 million passengers per year.

“This is a five-year project that will be completed in 2029 and will become the largest airport in Africa,” Mesfin stated. He added that the first phase of the project is estimated to cost at least $6 billion, with funding expected through loans and interest from various companies.

Notably, Nigeria, one of Africa’s largest economies, is absent from the planning and development of this major regional infrastructure project.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s aviation sector presents a mixed picture for investors, balancing between significant opportunities and persistent challenges. The country’s large population and growing middle class are driving increased demand for air travel, offering attractive market potential. Government initiatives to improve infrastructure and modernize airports have been positively received by investors, and Nigeria’s strategic location is ideal for boosting both regional and international air traffic.

However, challenges such as infrastructure deficiencies, regulatory unpredictability, economic instability, and security concerns continue to dampen investor enthusiasm. High operational costs, including aviation fuel, taxes, and tariffs, further complicate the investment landscape.

As Nigeria’s aviation sector holds substantial potential, the key to attracting investment will be addressing these challenges and creating a more stable and conducive environment for business. Investors are closely monitoring how government and industry stakeholders will navigate these issues to unlock the sector’s full potential.