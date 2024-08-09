Menu
Agriculture

N/Delta Basin advocates partnerships to maximise agric potential

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 9, 2024.

Chief Ebitimi Amgbare, Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), says collaborations are fundamental to unlocking the agricultural potential of the Niger-Delta region.

Amagbere expressed this view in a statement issued on Friday in Yenagoa by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Isaac Ombe.

The managing-director spoke at the recent Niger Delta International Festival and Expo/Economic Summit in Abuja.

Amagbere re- echoed the capacity of the Niger-Delta region to sufficiently feed Nigeria through food production.

He said that NDBDA was poised to playing its role in boosting food production by harnessing the natural endowments of rich biodiversity and water resources.

The NDBDA boss explained that it was needless for Nigeria to import fish if the abundant potential in the Niger-Delta region could be properly harnessed as the region had the capacity to feed the whole country.

“I am here to see to the possibilities of progress in the Niger-Delta region especially as it concerns agriculture.

“As the managing-director, I can tell you that the Niger-Delta can sufficiently feed Nigeria.

“I can tell you that there is no need importing fish to Nigeria; we can supply fish to the whole of this country,’’ he said.

Amgbare said that since he assumed office as the helmsman of the NDBDA in the President Bola Tinubu-led government, the operational word had been “Collaboration.’’

He lauded the organisers of the programme for the partnership opportunity.

Amgbare also thanked the minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Abubakar Momoh, for making the programme a reality.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Niger Delta, was aimed at exploring strategies for positively transforming the economic fortunes of the Niger-Delta region.

