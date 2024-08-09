Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Malawi’s President Chakwera Secures Party’s Support for Re-Election but Faces Alliance Challenge

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has secured his party’s backing to run for a second term in the upcoming 2025 election, but his re-election prospects may hinge on the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) finding a strong alliance partner. The MCP, which had been in an electoral alliance with the United Transformation Movement (UTM) since 2020, now faces a challenge after the UTM announced its withdrawal from the partnership following the death of its leader, former Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, in a plane crash in June.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Chilima and the UTM played a crucial role in helping Chakwera secure an absolute majority in the 2020 election, a requirement in Malawi’s political system for winning the presidency. During an MCP convention where his candidacy was endorsed, Chakwera expressed confidence in his party’s growing support.

“This is no ordinary convention because it is the convention of the party that will win in 2025,” Chakwera said, highlighting the MCP’s increasing strength as more people join the party.

The MCP, founded by Malawi’s first president Hastings Kamuzu Banda, returned to power in 2020 after 26 years in opposition, promising to tackle corruption and boost the economy. However, opposition parties criticize the MCP for failing to deliver on these promises, citing the country’s fragile economic situation.

Chakwera’s main challenger in the upcoming election is expected to be former President Peter Mutharika, who is likely to be endorsed by the main opposition Democratic Progress Party later this month.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Russian Billionaire Deripaska Faces Backlash After Condemning Ukraine War as “Mad”
Next article
Russian Missile Strike on Ukrainian Supermarket Kills 10, Injures 35 in Donetsk Region
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Russian Missile Strike on Ukrainian Supermarket Kills 10, Injures 35 in Donetsk Region

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
A Russian missile strike targeted a supermarket in the...

Russian Billionaire Deripaska Faces Backlash After Condemning Ukraine War as “Mad”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska...

Sudan to Join US-Led Ceasefire Talks in Geneva Amid 15-Month Conflict

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Sudanese government announced on...

Kenya Faces Investor Hesitance and Rising Debt Costs After Scrapping Tax Hikes

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
NAIROBI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Investor confidence in Kenya’s...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Russian Missile Strike on Ukrainian Supermarket Kills 10, Injures 35 in...

By Naija247news - 363