Letsile Tebogo Becomes First African to Win 200m Olympic Gold

Letsile Tebogo made history on Thursday by becoming the first African athlete to win the 200m Olympic title. The 21-year-old from Botswana delivered a remarkable performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, clocking an African record time of 19.46 seconds and defeating pre-race favorite Noah Lyles, who finished in third.

Tebogo’s victory is only the second time an African athlete has medaled in the 200m, following Namibian Frankie Fredericks’ two silver medals, the last of which was won in Atlanta in 1996.

Tebogo, who proudly embraces his African heritage, listens to traditional Botswanan music before races and stays true to his cultural roots. His journey to Olympic gold was deeply personal, marked by the recent loss of his mother, Seratiwa, who had been his greatest supporter.

Despite this emotional setback, Tebogo remained focused and dedicated, ultimately achieving his dream of becoming an Olympic champion and proving that African athletes can excel in sprinting as well as in long-distance events.