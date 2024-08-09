Lagos Police Arrest Two Suspected Robbers, Recover Weapons

August 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos State Police Command have arrested two individuals suspected of armed robbery during a routine stop and search operation in Ikeja.

The command disclosed this in a post on X.com on Friday.

It read, “Two suspected armed robbers were arrested by officers of Ikeja Division while on Stop and Search along Allen-Opebi Road on August 6, 2024 at about 0115HRS.

“In their possession was one locally made pistol, one life cartridge and charms. Investigation is ongoing.” (www.naija247news.com).