Kenya Faces Investor Hesitance and Rising Debt Costs After Scrapping Tax Hikes

NAIROBI, Aug 9 (Reuters) – Investor confidence in Kenya’s long-term Treasury bills and bonds has waned, as reflected in central bank data, adding pressure on the government’s shift towards domestic borrowing after abandoning controversial tax hikes.

During the latest debt sale on August 1st, demand for the 1-year Treasury bill fell significantly, with the auction attracting less than 10% of the targeted amount. This tepid interest is making it more costly and challenging for the debt-ridden government to finance its budget.

“It is going to be a problem, and it feels like they are just kicking the can down the road,” commented Kenneth Minjire, senior associate for debt and equity at AIB-AXYS, a Nairobi-based brokerage.

President William Ruto had scrapped tax hikes worth over 346 billion shillings ($2.67 billion) following protests that claimed more than 50 lives. This reversal forced the finance ministry to increase local borrowing targets by 42% to 404.6 billion shillings ($3.12 billion), despite already underperforming auctions for Treasury bills and bonds, except for the 91-day Treasury bills.

Data from the central bank indicated a sharp decline in demand for Kenyan debt instruments, especially during the week of June 24, when domestic disruptions and violence engulfed major urban centers. During this period, only a third of the central bank’s offer for Treasury bills was met, and bond subscription rates plummeted to just 2.4%.

Before the unrest, the subscription rate for Treasury bills was 94.7%, and bonds were oversubscribed.

Despite these challenges, Central Bank Governor Kamau Thugge remained optimistic, stating, “I really don’t see that we will not be able to meet the domestic financing requirements,” noting that it was still early in the financial year.

However, concerns about over-borrowing remain high. Finance Minister John Mbadi acknowledged the heavy burden of domestic debt, which stands at $750 billion—three times the stock of external debt. The Kenya Bankers Association has warned that recent credit rating downgrades and the withdrawal of the funding bill could further restrict external funding options.

The delay in IMF funding adds another layer of uncertainty. Kenya had secured a staff-level agreement for the seventh review of its $3.6 billion bailout before the protests, but the IMF board has yet to approve it. The government’s revised economic plan without the tax hikes is under review as it seeks to secure the next $600 million tranche.

As Kenya navigates these fiscal challenges, ongoing opposition to any new taxes, including on fuel, adds to the government’s struggle to balance its finances. Fitch, the global credit ratings agency, has downgraded Kenya’s credit rating, citing increased difficulty in meeting fiscal targets.