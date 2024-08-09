Menu
Africanism

Is a sub-Saharan ‘African Spring’ in the offing? by Tafi Mhaka

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Kenyan President William Ruto’s promise to reduce the cost of living within his first 100 days in office has not materialized, leading to widespread unrest and setting a precedent with potential regional ramifications. Despite his campaign pledge, Ruto has struggled to address the economic hardships faced by Kenyans, culminating in significant protests that may signal a broader shift in sub-Saharan Africa.

On June 18, 2024, Kenyan youths erupted into protests against a controversial tax bill poised to increase the cost of basic goods. The demonstrations quickly escalated, with protestors storming the parliament and demanding substantive changes. Ruto’s initial concessions, including a partial retreat on the finance bill, failed to quell the unrest, prompting further upheaval.

In response, Ruto made a dramatic gesture by dismissing his cabinet on June 11 and promising to form a new, “broad-based” government. However, this reshuffle, which saw many previous members reinstated alongside a few opposition figures, did little to appease the protesters who now demand Ruto’s resignation and an early election.

The persistence of these demonstrations, even after the withdrawal of the contentious bill, highlights that the protests are not merely a reaction to one policy but a manifestation of deep-seated frustrations with systemic corruption, governance failures, and socioeconomic disparities. This unrest echoes the early days of the Tunisian uprising, which ignited the Arab Spring and reshaped the Middle East.

Kenya’s turmoil is resonating beyond its borders. In Nigeria, widespread protests under the banner #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria reflect similar frustrations with corruption and the rising cost of living. The Nigerian government, led by President Bola Tinubu, initially responded with force but has since sought dialogue, though this has not yet quelled the unrest. The ongoing protests may well surpass the impact of the #EndSARS movement in 2020, potentially leading to significant political changes.

Other leaders across sub-Saharan Africa are keenly observing the situation. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has warned against anti-corruption protests, and security forces have detained demonstrators in a bid to suppress dissent. Similarly, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is on high alert following recent unrest in Kenya, aware that his own country’s economic struggles could lead to similar uprisings.

Countries such as Angola, Eswatini, Namibia, Mozambique, and South Africa have also experienced recent protests driven by issues of corruption and economic stagnation. The unrest in Kenya may inspire further movements across the continent, as young Africans increasingly demand accountable governance and better living conditions.

The protests sweeping across sub-Saharan Africa signal a growing desire for profound sociopolitical transformation. Much like the Arab Spring, this burgeoning movement reflects a collective yearning for change that no amount of oppression or policy adjustment can easily quell. An African Spring, driven by a quest for justice and equitable development, may indeed be on the horizon.

