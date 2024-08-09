FUD gets 14 new professors, 38 readers

August 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Governing Council of Federal University Dutse (FUD), under the chairmanship of Prof. Shuaibu Abdulraheem, has approved the promotion of 14 academic staff members to the rank of professor.

Alhaji Abdullah Yayaha, the university’s Chief Information Officer, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency on Friday in Dutse.

Yahaya said that the council also approved the promotion of 38 others to the rank of readers.

He gave the names of the new professors as Ehien Alfred, Muhammad Bako, Ilu Jahun, Jibo Umar, Muhammad Karage, Aminu Fage, and Musa Tambai.

He listed others as Ado Siro, Mikail Isyaku, Sanusi Ahmad, Abubakar Magaji, Bilyaminu Hanga, Felix Eguda, and Yamuna Kani.

The information officer added that the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdulkarim Sabo, congratulated all the beneficiaries and prayed to Allah to continue to guide and protect them.

According to him, Sabo called on them to rededicate themselves to the service of the university. (www.naija247news.com).