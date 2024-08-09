Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

FRSC confirms death of 11 persons in Kaduna auto crash

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna Sector Command, said 11 people lost their lives while four others sustained injuries in a crash in Gwargwaje, Zaria Local Government Area.

The Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Nadabo said, “A crash involving a truck with registration number BAU 142 XA and a Golf salon with registration number FST 134 FX occurred at Gwargwaje, Zaria in the early hours of Friday, at precisely, 05:50 a.m.

“A team of policemen attached to the Gwargwaje Division conducted the rescue and informed the Unit Commander, RS1.3 Zaria, after they had finished.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the golf, carrying 11 people, all males, had engaged on a route violation, with no headlights and collided with an oncoming MAN truck with four people on board.

“The fatal crash resulted in the instant death of all the 11 people in the golf while the four people in the truck sustained injuries,” he said.

Nadabo said that after the rescue, a team from FRSC Zaria Unit arrived and conveyed the corpses and the injured to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika.

He recalled that Sector Commander RS1.1 Kaduna had intimated him on the appeal by the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Bamalli, to create an outpost at Gwargwaje to monitor and checkmate the excesses of motorists.

Nadabo said that some motorists had engaged in route violation on the busy highway, when the sector commander paid the emir a courtesy visit in September, 2023.

“Gwargwaje has a roadside market with commercial activities. However, the long stretch U-turn makes it difficult for commercial riders to go round, hence they resort to route violation.

“I am passionately appealing for the Corps Marshal’s consideration to establish an Outpost at Gwargwaje.

“This will help stop route violation thereby saving lives and properties of motorists and commuters plying the busy highway,”Nadabo said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tonto Dikeh Invited By Police Over Alleged Defamation, forgery, Others
Next article
FUD gets 14 new professors, 38 readers
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FUD gets 14 new professors, 38 readers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Governing Council of Federal University...

Tonto Dikeh Invited By Police Over Alleged Defamation, forgery, Others

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh risks...

Lagos Police Arrest Two Suspected Robbers, Recover Weapons

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Police Command have arrested...

BBNaija’s Angel reacts to murd3r of cross dresser Area Mama

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija star, Angel, has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FUD gets 14 new professors, 38 readers

Education 363
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Governing Council of Federal University...

Tonto Dikeh Invited By Police Over Alleged Defamation, forgery, Others

Lifestyle News 363
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh risks...

Lagos Police Arrest Two Suspected Robbers, Recover Weapons

CrimeWatch 363
August 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Police Command have arrested...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

FUD gets 14 new professors, 38 readers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363