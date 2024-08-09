Menu
Agriculture

FG Distributes Starter Packs, Rice Seeds to 150 Farmers in Niger

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has distributed starter packs and rice seeds worth N30 million to 150 farmers in Niger, toward mitigating the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Dr Ladan Suleiman, the State Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the distribution exercise on Friday in Minna.

“The distribution of these packs and rice seeds are a significant step towards mitigating the adverse effects of fuel subsidy removal on local farmers.

“It also aligns with the federal government’s vision of achieving food security across Nigeria.

“The presence of key stakeholders and the positive reception of this initiative underscore the importance of continued support for the agricultural sector, particularly in challenging economic times,” he said.

Suleiman said that the 150 farmers identified to benefit in the intervention belong to 30 clusters across the state.

He explained that the farmers were carefully selected based on criteria set by the ministry, ensuring that vulnerable ones among them received the assistance.

The coordinator said that under the rice kit arrangement each farmer would get one Npk fertiliser, one urea fertiliser, two littres of herbicides, two littres of insecticides and 10kg of improved rice seeds.

He noted that the ministry was committed to providing necessary assistance to farmers, ensuring that Nigeria’s agricultural sector thrives, and food security is sustained.

Accordding to him, this initiative is part of the broader national effort to support local agriculture and ensure the stability of food production in the country.

Also speaking, Alhaji Shehu Galadima, Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in the state urged the beneficiaries to utilize the inputs in order to enhance rice production.

Galadima who was represented by the state organising Secretary of AFAN, Mr Umaru Danasabe, appreciated the federal government’s commitment to supporting farmers during these challenging times.

Also speaking, Mrs Helen Shaba, the State Coordinator of the Nigerian Women in Agriculture, emphasized the critical role of women in achieving food security and encouraged the female farmers present to utilize the inputs effectively.

Shaba praised the government for its consistent support of the agricultural sector, particularly in empowering women farmers. (NAN)

