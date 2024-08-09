Ex CBN Director Tasks FG on Enabling Environment for Dangote Refinery

August 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Dr Titus Okunronmu, a former Director, Budgetary Department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has urged the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for the Dangote refinery to thrive.

Okunronmu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

Reacting to reports that the Federal Government spent two trillion Naira monthly to import petrol and diesel into the country, Okunronmu called for support to Dangote refinery.

“There is the need for the Federal Government to support Dangote refinery to develop the economy through its patronage,” he said.

The ex-CBN staff advised the Federal Government to always endeavour to do the right thing in order to get the right results.

He said that creating an enabling environment for all indigenous refineries would put an end to petroleum challenges and help the nation to achieve economic development.

He said that it would also help to reduce demand the dollar and strengthen the Naira.

He called on the Federal Government to redouble its efforts towards resuscitating all the country’s refineries to boost local production and generation of additional revenue.

NAN reports that President Tinubu had said in his recent address to the nation that Nigeria spent two trillion Naira monthly to import petrol and diesel.(NAN)