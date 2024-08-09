BBNaija’s Angel reacts to murd3r of cross dresser Area Mama

August 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija star, Angel, has publicly expressed her outrage and grief over the recent death of cross-dresser, Area Mama.

In a scathing message shared on social media, Angel condemned those responsible for the tragedy, drawing a parallel between public behaviour and government actions.

“You guys are wicked, God forbid you people and then you’ll come and be shouting at the government when you guys are inherently as wicked and sick as they are. Rest in peace, Area Mama, I hope you’re at peace now. May your k!llers know no peace,” Angel wrote.

Her emotional outburst continued with a strong rebuke, “Tufiakwa to you people, you guys actually make me physically ill, fools.”. (www.naija247news.com).