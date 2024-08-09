Menu
Aviation

Arik Air Resumes Flights After Resolving $2.5 Million Debt Dispute

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

**Arik Air Resumes Operations After Temporary Fleet Grounding**

Arik Air’s three-operating aircraft, grounded last week by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) on the directive of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, have resumed operations. The suspension was initially enforced to comply with a Supreme Court order related to a $2.5 million debt owed by Arik Air to Atlas Petroleum.

The grounding had temporarily halted the airline’s operations, exacerbating capacity constraints in Nigeria’s aviation industry. In response, aviation unions including NUATE, ATSSSAN, and NAAPE urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced that the dispute has been resolved, and Arik Air has resumed normal operations. The NCAA emphasized that passenger safety and secure air travel remain top priorities.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

