All 61 Aboard Killed in Plane Crash in Brazil’s São Paulo State

Summary: A tragic plane crash in Vinhedo, São Paulo state, Brazil, resulted in the deaths of all 61 people on board. The ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop, operated by VOEPASS, was en route to São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport when it crashed into a gated residential area on Friday. The wreckage was left smoldering, but officials reported no casualties among the local residents.

The aircraft, which carried 57 passengers and 4 crew members, crashed shortly before reaching its destination. Initial reports from the airline and officials confirm that all individuals on the flight perished. VOEPASS has expressed condolences and is working closely with authorities to investigate the cause of the accident.

This incident marks the deadliest airline crash since January 2023, when a similar ATR 72 crash in Nepal killed 72 people. The Brazilian air force is investigating the crash, and the Federal Police have dispatched specialists to assist with the probe. The plane’s black box was recovered, and preliminary data suggests a rapid descent in the final moments of the flight.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva honored the victims with a moment of silence, and the community has been deeply impacted by the tragedy. French-Italian plane manufacturer ATR has pledged support for the ongoing investigation. The Capela neighborhood, where the crash occurred, remains a focal point of the emergency response efforts.