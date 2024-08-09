Summary: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif secured a gold medal in the women’s welterweight division at the Paris Olympics, defeating China’s Yang Liu 5-0. The victory took place at Roland Garros, where Khelif was celebrated by a crowd of enthusiastic fans waving Algerian flags and chanting her name. The win was a triumph not only in the ring but also against the backdrop of intense scrutiny and online abuse related to misconceptions about her gender.

Khelif’s journey to gold was marred by significant controversy. She faced harsh criticism and false claims about her eligibility, including baseless accusations about her gender. Despite this, her performance was celebrated, with a victory lap around the arena and an outpouring of support from her home country of Algeria. The scrutiny she faced was amplified by Russian disinformation networks, with high-profile figures and media contributing to the debate.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) defended Khelif, dismissing the criticism as “hate speech” and reaffirming her right to compete. The IOC criticized the sex tests imposed by the International Boxing Association (IBA) and highlighted the arbitrary nature of the disqualifications of Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting.

Khelif’s gold medal is Algeria’s first in women’s boxing and only the second boxing gold for the nation, following Hocine Soltani’s win in 1996. The support from Algerian fans was immense, with public squares set up for viewing the match and murals painted in her honor. Khelif’s resilience and success have turned adversity into a powerful statement on gender and sports.