Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

USA Women’s Basketball Team Defeats Nigeria 88-74 to Reach Olympic Semi-Finals

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The United States women’s basketball team continued their pursuit of an eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal by defeating Nigeria 88-74, advancing to the semi-finals. They will face Australia, who secured their spot by beating Serbia 85-67, with a place in the gold-medal final on the line.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria made history as the first African team, male or female, to reach the quarter-finals of an Olympic basketball tournament by defeating Canada in their final group match. Despite their impressive journey, overcoming the dominant USA team proved too challenging.

The Nigerian team, known as D’Tigress, trailed the USA by nine points after the first quarter, with the gap widening to 19 points by halftime. The Americans extended their lead to 28 points in the third quarter, ultimately sealing a comfortable victory at the Accor Arena.

Since women’s basketball was introduced at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, the USA has won nine out of 12 possible gold medals.

In Friday’s other semi-final, hosts France will face Belgium after defeating Germany and Spain, respectively. Marine Johannes led France with 24 points in their 84-71 victory. France, aiming to complete their Olympic medal set with gold on home soil, previously won silver in 2012 and bronze in 2020. Belgium, making their second Olympic appearance, is guaranteed to compete for a medal after their 79-66 win against Spain.

The teams that lose in Friday’s semi-finals will compete in the bronze medal match.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Among Five African Nations Spending $400M to Defend Slumping Currencies
Next article
Chelsea Targets Samu Omorodion as Atletico Madrid Prepares to Sign Julian Alvarez
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NLC alleges invasion of Labour house by armed security operatives

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has given...

FCMB, FMO Seeks Agric Solutions in Nigeria with Agritech Hackathon

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and...

Naira Depreciates to N1,595/$ in Parallel Market

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Wednesday depreciated...

CBN Adopts Retail Dutch Option to Boost Liquidity

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NLC alleges invasion of Labour house by armed security operatives

Data & News Analysis 363
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has given...

FCMB, FMO Seeks Agric Solutions in Nigeria with Agritech Hackathon

Banks & Finance 363
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and...

Naira Depreciates to N1,595/$ in Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 363
August 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Wednesday depreciated...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NLC alleges invasion of Labour house by armed security operatives

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363