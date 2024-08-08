USA Women’s Basketball Team Defeats Nigeria 88-74 to Reach Olympic Semi-Finals

The United States women’s basketball team continued their pursuit of an eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal by defeating Nigeria 88-74, advancing to the semi-finals. They will face Australia, who secured their spot by beating Serbia 85-67, with a place in the gold-medal final on the line.

Nigeria made history as the first African team, male or female, to reach the quarter-finals of an Olympic basketball tournament by defeating Canada in their final group match. Despite their impressive journey, overcoming the dominant USA team proved too challenging.

The Nigerian team, known as D’Tigress, trailed the USA by nine points after the first quarter, with the gap widening to 19 points by halftime. The Americans extended their lead to 28 points in the third quarter, ultimately sealing a comfortable victory at the Accor Arena.

Since women’s basketball was introduced at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, the USA has won nine out of 12 possible gold medals.

In Friday’s other semi-final, hosts France will face Belgium after defeating Germany and Spain, respectively. Marine Johannes led France with 24 points in their 84-71 victory. France, aiming to complete their Olympic medal set with gold on home soil, previously won silver in 2012 and bronze in 2020. Belgium, making their second Olympic appearance, is guaranteed to compete for a medal after their 79-66 win against Spain.

The teams that lose in Friday’s semi-finals will compete in the bronze medal match.