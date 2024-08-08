Menu
Democracy Africa

Ukraine Regrets Niger’s Decision to Cut Ties, Denies Allegations of Support for Malian Rebels

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

On Thursday, Ukraine’s foreign ministry expressed regret over Niger’s decision to sever diplomatic ties with Kyiv, describing the move as based on “groundless and untrue allegations.” The decision by Niger’s junta follows a similar action by Mali, which broke ties with Ukraine over comments made by a Ukrainian military intelligence official suggesting support for rebels in northern Mali.

Ukraine condemned Niger’s decision, stating that it was made without any investigation or evidence. The incident traces back to remarks by Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence, who mentioned that Malian rebels had received “necessary” information to carry out an attack. Ukraine firmly denies any involvement or support for “international terrorism.”

The break in relations comes as Ukraine is engaged in ongoing conflict with Russia and is seeking to bolster international support, particularly from nations in the Global South.

The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

