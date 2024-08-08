UBA Partners with NBA Young Lawyers Forum to Boost Professional Development of 50,000 Practitioners

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has forged a strategic partnership with the Nigerian Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Forum (NBA-YLF) to advance the professional growth of over 50,000 young legal practitioners across Nigeria. Announced on July 24 at UBA’s headquarters in Lagos, this collaboration aims to provide academic sponsorships and specialized training through reputable agencies to enhance the careers of these emerging legal professionals.

Alero Ladipo, UBA’s Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, emphasized the bank’s dedication to youth empowerment and strengthening Nigeria’s legal framework. The partnership is seen as a crucial investment in the nation’s future by equipping young lawyers with the skills and opportunities needed to excel in a competitive legal landscape.

UBA, one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, operates in 20 African countries as well as globally, serving over 45 million customers and leading initiatives in financial inclusion and technological innovation.