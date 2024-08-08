Tragedy: Over 20 Persons die as boat explodes, sinks in Bayelsa

August 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Over 20 persons have been reported dead after a wooden cargo boat, identified as ‘Godbless Dickson’, exploded, and burst into flames in Bayelsa State.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday along the Ezetu 1 community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The State Police Spokesman, ASP Musa Mohammed said more than 20 people have so far been confirmed dead, while rescue efforts by the Marine Police Unit were still ongoing.

It was further gathered that the ill-fated cargo boat laden with farm produce from a rural settlement was en route to Swali market in Yenagoa.

Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Bayelsa Chapter, Mr Ogoniba Ipigansi, also confirmed the incident on Thursday.

He said that a rescue team of the union, consisting of two-speed boats, had been dispatched to the scene to assist the passengers on board.

Ipigansi added that the exact number of casualties was yet to be ascertained, as the rescue was still underway and several people on board are yet to be accounted for.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Southern Ijaw LGA, Target Segibo, who bemoaned the loss of 20 persons in the incident, described the disaster as regrettable.

He called for concerted efforts by stakeholders to strengthen safety regulations in the marine transport sector.(www.naija247news.com).