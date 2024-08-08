Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Tragedy: Over 20 Persons die as boat explodes, sinks in Bayelsa

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Over 20 persons have been reported dead after a wooden cargo boat, identified as ‘Godbless Dickson’, exploded, and burst into flames in Bayelsa State.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday along the Ezetu 1 community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The State Police Spokesman, ASP Musa Mohammed said more than 20 people have so far been confirmed dead, while rescue efforts by the Marine Police Unit were still ongoing.

It was further gathered that the ill-fated cargo boat laden with farm produce from a rural settlement was en route to Swali market in Yenagoa.

Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Bayelsa Chapter, Mr Ogoniba Ipigansi, also confirmed the incident on Thursday.

He said that a rescue team of the union, consisting of two-speed boats, had been dispatched to the scene to assist the passengers on board.

Ipigansi added that the exact number of casualties was yet to be ascertained, as the rescue was still underway and several people on board are yet to be accounted for.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Southern Ijaw LGA, Target Segibo, who bemoaned the loss of 20 persons in the incident, described the disaster as regrettable.

He called for concerted efforts by stakeholders to strengthen safety regulations in the marine transport sector.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
The Race to Political Power Amidst Serial Corruption
Next article
NAF Destroys Boko Haram IED Factory in Borno
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Ukraine Regrets Niger’s Decision to Cut Ties, Denies Allegations of Support...

The Editor, Naija247news - 363