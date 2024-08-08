Taylor Swift’s Vienna Concerts Canceled Due to Security Threat

Three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna have been canceled following a potential security threat. The shows were scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Ernst Happel Stadium.

On Wednesday, Austrian authorities arrested two individuals suspected of planning Islamist attacks on large events in the area, including the concerts. The organizers released a statement confirming the cancellations, citing a “planned terrorist attack” as the reason for prioritizing everyone’s safety.

Ticket holders will receive automatic refunds within 10 working days.

Austria’s General Director for Public Security, Franz Ruf, revealed that a 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested in Ternitz, Lower Austria, and a second suspect was detained in Vienna later in the day. The suspects allegedly became radicalized online, and the 19-year-old had pledged allegiance to ISIS in early July.

During a search of the 19-year-old’s home, chemical substances were found and are currently under examination. Authorities were preparing for 65,000 attendees per day at the concerts, with an additional 22,000 fans expected outside the venue. The investigation is ongoing.