Menu
Search
Subscribe
Music

Taylor Swift’s Vienna Concerts Canceled Due to Security Threat

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna have been canceled following a potential security threat. The shows were scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Ernst Happel Stadium.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On Wednesday, Austrian authorities arrested two individuals suspected of planning Islamist attacks on large events in the area, including the concerts. The organizers released a statement confirming the cancellations, citing a “planned terrorist attack” as the reason for prioritizing everyone’s safety.

Ticket holders will receive automatic refunds within 10 working days.

Austria’s General Director for Public Security, Franz Ruf, revealed that a 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested in Ternitz, Lower Austria, and a second suspect was detained in Vienna later in the day. The suspects allegedly became radicalized online, and the 19-year-old had pledged allegiance to ISIS in early July.

During a search of the 19-year-old’s home, chemical substances were found and are currently under examination. Authorities were preparing for 65,000 attendees per day at the concerts, with an additional 22,000 fans expected outside the venue. The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Chidimma Adetshina: Miss South Africa Pageant Faces Controversy Over Contestant’s Citizenship Amid Fraud Allegations
Next article
Black Panther actress Connie Chiume dies aged 72
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Black Panther actress Connie Chiume dies aged 72

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Connie Chiume, the beloved South African actress known for...

Chidimma Adetshina: Miss South Africa Pageant Faces Controversy Over Contestant’s Citizenship Amid Fraud Allegations

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
South Africa’s Beauty Pageant Faces Scandal Over Contestant’s...

Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Publicly Snort White Powder During Poolside Lunch

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Marcus Jordan, the 33-year-old son of NBA legend Michael...

NYSC Declares Akwa Ibom Coordinator, Driver Missing

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC),...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Black Panther actress Connie Chiume dies aged 72

Lifestyle News 0
Connie Chiume, the beloved South African actress known for...

Chidimma Adetshina: Miss South Africa Pageant Faces Controversy Over Contestant’s Citizenship Amid Fraud Allegations

Lifestyle News 0
South Africa’s Beauty Pageant Faces Scandal Over Contestant’s...

Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Publicly Snort White Powder During Poolside Lunch

Lifestyle News 0
Marcus Jordan, the 33-year-old son of NBA legend Michael...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Black Panther actress Connie Chiume dies aged 72

The Editor, Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?