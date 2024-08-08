Stock Market Gains N97bn, All Share Index Grows By 0.18%

August 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday bounced back from the previous days decline as the All Share Index grew by 0.18% to close at 97,098.98 points from the previous close of 96,928.52 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.18% to close at N55.130 trillion from the previous close of N55.033 trillion, thereby gaining N97 billion.

An aggregate of 636.5 million units of shares were traded in 9,744 deals, valued at 12.8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 27 equities emerged as gainers against 22 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Redstar Express led the gainers chart with 10.00% growth, closing at N4.18 from the previous close of N3.80.

OANDO, RTBRISCOE and UCAP also grew their share prices by 9.98%, 9.90% and 9.90% respectively.

Percentage Losers

NEIMETH led other price decliners as it shed 7.69% of its share price to close at N1.80 from the previous close of N1.95.

Honeywell Flour and Sovereign Trust Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 6.10% and 5.56% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UCAP traded about 74 million units of its shares in 1424 deals, valued at N1.2 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 74 million units of its shares in 665 deals, valued at N2 billion.

GTCO traded about 74 million units of its shares in 456 deals, valued at N3.3 billion.(www.naija247news.com).