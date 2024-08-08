SEC to outline vision for capital market at CMC meeting

August 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Emomotimi Agama, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), says the commission is set to outline its vision for the Nigerian capital market at the second Capital Market Committee (CMC) Meeting.

Agama, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos, said this aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He stated that the meeting, scheduled to hold in Lagos on Aug. 14, aims to develop strategies for enhancing the capital market’s role in driving economic growth and development through initiatives that attract investments.

According to him, the CMC meeting will also focus on improving market efficiency and safeguarding investor interests.

“The meeting will bring together key stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market to discuss the industry’s current landscape, regulatory framework, and strategies for future growth.

“Participants will exchange ideas and reaffirm their commitment to fostering a robust investment climate characterised by innovation, sustainability, and investor protection.

“The meeting will focus on critical issues affecting the market and ensure that those concerns are thoroughly addressed,” he said.

The director general added that the committee will review reports from technical committees, market infrastructures, and industry observers.

He noted that emerging market trends would also be a focal point of discussion.

Agama stated that the meeting would draw chief executive officers from all registered capital market firms, including brokers, dealers, investment advisers, custodians, fund managers, portfolio managers, among others.

The CMC is an industry-wide body comprising SEC, capital market operators, trade groups, and other stakeholders.

It serves as a pivotal platform for dialogue, facilitates the exchange of ideas, addresses key issues impacting market growth and organization, and collaborates on shaping the market’s future.

The committee was established primarily as a means for stakeholders to exchange ideas and provide feedback to SEC to aid in the continuous improvement of market operations and regulatory frameworks.(www.naija247news.com).