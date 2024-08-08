Russia Accuses Ukraine of Opening “Second Front” in Africa as Mali and Niger Cut Ties

Russia has accused Ukraine of creating a “second front” in their ongoing conflict, this time in Africa, following Mali and Niger’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with Kyiv, alleging its support for “terrorist groups.”

This accusation from Moscow came after Niger’s military government announced on Tuesday that it had cut ties with Ukraine, joining Mali, which had already severed relations with Kyiv over its alleged involvement in an attack that resulted in significant casualties among Wagner mercenaries and Malian soldiers.

Niger’s government expressed “great indignation” at Ukraine’s alleged involvement, and plans to bring the matter before the United Nations Security Council, further escalating tensions. Meanwhile, Ukraine has dismissed Mali’s decision as hasty and denied any involvement in international terrorism.

Mali and Niger, both governed by military regimes that have shifted alliances from Western powers to Russia, have become new focal points in the geopolitical struggle, with Russia claiming that Ukraine is now targeting its allies in Africa.