Rising Fuel Costs Ignite Anger in Nigeria as Subsidy Cuts Strain Economies Across Africa

Antonia Arosanwo, a 46-year-old mother of five, voiced her frustration at a bus stop in Lagos, Nigeria’s bustling commercial hub. Her daily commute from Ojuelegba, just 8 miles from the city’s business district, has more than doubled in cost to 700 naira (45 U.S. cents) since the Nigerian government ended fuel subsidies last year, causing petrol prices to triple.

Arosanwo’s sentiments reflect the widespread discontent across Nigeria, where recent protests erupted over surging inflation, growing hunger, and diminishing job opportunities—all linked to rising fuel prices. This anger is not isolated to Nigeria; across Africa and other emerging markets, governments attempting to eliminate costly fuel subsidies are facing backlash from populations already burdened by increasing living costs.

Countries like Egypt and Malaysia have raised fuel prices this year to cut subsidy spending, while Bolivia’s President Luis Arce, facing economic challenges and a coup attempt, has proposed a referendum on fuel subsidies, which are expected to cost the country $2 billion this year.

In Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu’s decision to end fuel subsidies after taking office led to a tripling of pump prices. However, when the naira currency plummeted, subsidies crept back despite the higher costs. This has placed Tinubu’s administration in a difficult position, as citizens demand relief from the economic strain while the government grapples with fiscal challenges.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported that global energy subsidies hit a record $7 trillion in 2022, with emerging economies like Nigeria struggling to finance these subsidies amid high global interest rates and heavy debt burdens. Experts argue that subsidies are inefficient, benefiting wealthier car owners more than the poor, and are susceptible to corruption and environmental harm.

Despite these criticisms, the political cost of removing subsidies is high. Protests and social unrest in countries like Kenya and Angola, where fuel price hikes have sparked deadly demonstrations, are making leaders cautious about further subsidy cuts. Nigeria’s subsidies alone cost 3% of its GDP, and its national oil company owes billions for imports.

As Nigeria and other African nations navigate the delicate balance between economic reform and social stability, the pressure on their budgets continues to mount. Arosanwo’s frustration is a reminder of the human impact of these policies, as she struggles to afford basic transportation and provide for her family in the face of rising costs.

“I urge you all to look beyond the present temporary pain and aim at the larger picture,” President Tinubu appealed to Nigerians, while the future of fuel prices and economic stability remains uncertain.