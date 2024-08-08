Menu
P-Square Splits Again: Paul Okoye Confirms End of Music Duo Over Creative Differences

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Trouble has emerged once more for Nigerian music sensation P-Square, as the duo, Peter and Paul Okoye, have parted ways again just over two years after their much-publicized reunion. In a recent development, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, announced that the iconic music group is no longer together, citing creative differences and personal issues as the reasons for the split.

Paul revealed that he is currently focusing on his own brand, and accused his brother, Peter, of involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest him and their brother Jude. This latest rift between the twins brings back memories of their initial breakup in 2017, despite attempts by notable figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to reconcile them.

Despite their success, envy and competition between the brothers seem to have taken a toll. Paul expressed frustration over being overshadowed and noted that their differences had become irreconcilable. The situation worsened when Paul learned that Peter had allegedly filed a petition against him, leading to his arrest by the EFCC.

Their elder brother Jude, who had been instrumental in the group’s rise to fame, played a reduced role during their 2021 reunion, but even this did not prevent another fallout. Paul has stated that he has written over 200 songs that are now “wasting away,” and believes it may be better for them to pursue solo careers.

The news has disappointed many fans, who had celebrated their reconciliation in 2021. Paul emphasized that the public deserves to know the truth about their split, rather than being left confused by rumors. The once inseparable twins have yet to reconcile, leaving their future as a duo uncertain.

