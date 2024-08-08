Menu
Nigeria Spends $600 Million Monthly on Fuel Imports, Reveals Finance Minister

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, has revealed that the country spends $600 million every month on fuel imports.

This substantial expenditure is partly due to neighboring countries, extending as far as Central Africa, benefiting from these imports.

Edun made the disclosure during an interview on AIT’s Moneyline program, which was posted on YouTube on Wednesday.

He explained that the high cost of fuel imports and the lack of accurate data on domestic fuel consumption led President Bola Tinubu to remove the fuel subsidy. Following this removal on May 29, 2023, petrol imports fell to an average of one billion litres per month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Edun noted, “The subsidy was removed on May 29, 2023, and at that time, the poorest 40% of Nigerians were receiving only 4% of the benefits.

It was clear that the subsidy was not reaching those in need.”

He further emphasized that Nigeria’s fuel imports are supporting not just domestic needs but also those of neighboring countries to the east, north, and west.

“We are essentially buying fuel for other countries, and this raises the question of how long we are willing to sustain this,” Edun added.

The rising costs of fuel imports are a significant economic concern. In the first quarter of 2024, Nigeria’s spending on premium motor spirit (petrol) surged to N2.6 trillion, a 46% increase from the previous quarter.

The total expenditure for 2023 reached N7.5 trillion, with costs rising due to the depreciation of the exchange rate, which hit a record low of N1,309 per dollar by the end of March 2024.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

