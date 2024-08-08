Nigeria Says Port Harcourt Refinery to Be Fully Operational by August

Zarma Mustapha, Deputy President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has assured that the Port Harcourt Refinery will meet its August deadline and become fully operational.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Mustapha expressed optimism about the refinery’s completion, which he believes will significantly enhance petrol supply in Nigeria.

Mustapha stated, “I am confident that the August deadline is realistic. The refinery, with a capacity of 60,000 barrels, will produce approximately 10 to 12 million litres of petrol daily.”

He also addressed potential impacts on petrol prices, noting that any reduction would depend on crude oil costs and the refinery’s pricing strategy.

“The final price will be influenced by the cost of crude and the refinery’s pricing decisions,” he explained.

Mustapha highlighted the financial aspects of the project, revealing that a $1.5 billion loan was secured to fund the refinery’s refurbishment.

“The loan, taken from an African financial institution, will be repaid through the refinery’s operations,” he added.

Originally set for completion in 2019, the refinery’s refurbishment has faced delays due to political, financial, and technical challenges.

The successful operation of the refinery is seen as crucial for Nigeria’s energy independence and economic stability.