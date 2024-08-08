Nigeria Among Five African Nations Spending $400M to Defend Slumping Currencies

Nigeria is one of five African nations that have collectively spent over $400 million since July to stabilize their weakening currencies and dampen imported inflation, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has notably increased its interventions in recent weeks as the naira suffers from significant depreciation, ranking as the world’s third-worst performing currency this year.

The CBN has been actively involved in the foreign-exchange market, including a recent sale of $148 million to 29 lenders and a planned auction on Wednesday aimed at easing pressure on the local currency. This move is part of a broader strategy to address foreign-exchange demand from businesses and wealthy individuals needing to pay foreign school fees.

Other African central banks have also stepped up their efforts. The Bank of South Sudan intervened last week to stabilize its currency, which has lost about a third of its value against the greenback this year due to declining oil revenues. The bank injected over $8 million into the market and plans to ensure sustained intervention.

Zimbabwe’s central bank supported its new currency, the ZiG, with a $50 million injection following a weakening against the dollar and increased demand for foreign currency. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, operating under a multi-currency regime, plans to make these interventions a permanent feature.

Mauritius spent $150 million last month to bolster the rupee after it fell to a record low. The move has helped stabilize the currency, with Governor Harvesh Seegolam assuring markets of the bank’s readiness to intervene further if needed. The bank injected an additional $20 million this week.

Ethiopia, an outlier in this trend, sold dollars on Wednesday to bridge the gap between the official and parallel market rates, shortly after allowing its currency to float freely.

These interventions reflect a broader trend where African central banks are increasing their market actions to address currency instability caused by factors such as higher import prices, lower export prices, and inflation. Benedict Craven, principal economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit, notes that such interventions become more frequent and substantial in response to significant economic shocks.

Despite these efforts, analysts suggest that these measures merely provide temporary relief. David Omojomolo, Africa economist at Capital Economics, points out that African central banks lack the extensive foreign-exchange reserves of their global counterparts, such as the Bank of Japan, which spent ¥5.5 trillion ($36.6 billion) in July to defend its currency. Omojomolo advocates for long-term solutions, including enhancing export capacity and attracting foreign investment, to achieve lasting currency stability.