NAF Destroys Boko Haram IED Factory in Borno

August 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said that its air strikes has effectively destroyed suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) factory, two gun trucks, and neutralised several terrorists in Grazah, Mandara mountains, Borno.

Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Maiduguri.

He said that the operation was carried out on Au. 2, in response to intelligence reports of a possible IED factory and logistics storage area in the location.

Gabkwet said that the factory was believed to have been relocated from Gwoza to Timbuktu Triangle in Sambisa forest and finally to Grazah in the Mandara hills.

He said that the location had been under surveillance for weeks, with various installations and armed terrorist activities observed.

“The operation is part of the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai’s mandate to combat recent attacks on innocent civilians in Borno, using IEDs and suicide bombers.

“The NAF has assured that the combined efforts of the entire security apparatus of Operation Hadin Kai will continue to target and destroy terrorist enclaves and logistics,”he said.(www.naija247news.com).