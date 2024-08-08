Mobil Petrol Station Gutted by Fire

August 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Mobil Filling Station at Obafemi Awolowo Way, by the Airport Hotel Ikeja has been gutted by fire.

According to reports, the inferno started by 8am when a tanker was trying to offload it’s petroleum product.

Some of the vehicles buying fuel in the station was said to have been affected by the explosion and several other people scampering for safety sustained injuries.

As of the time of filing this report, fire fighters and other response team are yet to be on ground to put out the explosion before extending to other buildings close to the station.(www.naija247news.com).