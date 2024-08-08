Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Publicly Snort White Powder During Poolside Lunch

Marcus Jordan, the 33-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was recently filmed appearing to snort a white powder substance while enjoying a poolside lunch with his girlfriend, Ashley Stevenson. The incident occurred at a crowded table where Jordan was seen using a metal implement to sniff the mystery powder.

The video shows Jordan, who recently split from reality star Larsa Pippen, focused on the substance while Stevenson, clad in a printed bikini, relaxed nearby. Despite Jordan’s wide smile and casual demeanor, it is unclear what the powder was. His friends, who were also present, seemed unaware of the activity.

The lunch comes after Jordan’s recent breakup with Pippen, which ended earlier this year after an on-again, off-again relationship that drew significant media attention due to their notable age difference and Pippen’s connection to Jordan’s father. Michael Jordan had publicly disapproved of their relationship, a sentiment he confirmed in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, Stevenson, who bears a resemblance to Pippen, was seen enjoying the day while Jordan appeared to puff on a cigarette and check his phone.

Larsa Pippen has since moved on and was recently spotted with Netflix star and country musician Zay Wilson. Sources indicate that the former couple’s relationship remains strained, with Pippen reportedly no longer in contact with Jordan following their final breakup in May.

Marcus Jordan’s recent activities and relationship dynamics continue to draw public and media interest, further fueling speculation and discussion about his personal life.